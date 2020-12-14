Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,834.94 per ounce by 0053 GMT, while U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,840.70. The first shipments of Covid-19 vaccine began on Sunday, after a U.S. regulator approved Pfizer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases as vaccine roll out counters U.S. stimulus optimism - December 13, 2020
- Gold Steadies as Investors Track Vaccine Rollout, Stimulus Talks - December 13, 2020
- ETFs Investment in India: Why sudden spurt? What’s minimum investment in equity, bond and gold ETF? What are top myths? ALL ANSWERS HERE - December 13, 2020