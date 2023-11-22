Gold held below the key $2,000 level on Wednesday, as the dollar stabilised from its recent drop, although expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve has reached the end of its tightening cycle put a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices settle above $2,000 an ounce for highest finish late October - November 21, 2023
- Gold eases below $2,000 mark as dollar halts slide - November 21, 2023
- Wall Street dips, gold jumps as Fed minutes reveal cautious policy approach - November 21, 2023