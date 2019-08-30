Gold prices have risen more than $100 so far this month, mainly driven by the trade war between the world’s biggest economics and heightened fears over a global downturn. The inversion of the U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases, but still heading for fourth monthly gain - August 30, 2019
- Gold inches higher, eyes best month in three years - August 30, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips on trade optimism, but set for solid monthly gains - August 30, 2019