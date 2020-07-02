Gold prices slipped on Thursday, easing from a near eight-year high hit in the previous session, as strong U.S. data and hopes for a potential COVID-19 vaccine dented safe-haven sentiment.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases off near 8-year peak after solid U.S. data - July 1, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears rolling up their sleeves - July 1, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Drop on Strong ADP Payroll Report - July 1, 2020