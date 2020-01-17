Gold edged lower on Friday, on track to post its worst week in two months, as positive U.S. economic data and optimism over an interim U.S.-China trade deal boosted appetite for riskier assets and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases on demand for riskier assets, set for worst week in 2 months - January 16, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip Following Solid US Retail Sales - January 16, 2020
- Gold prices finish lower as some upbeat economic data dull haven demand - January 16, 2020