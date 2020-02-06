Gold eases on solid US data, virus keeps investors wary

Gold prices fell on Thursday as strong U.S. economic data boosted risk appetite and the dollar, while investors kept a cautious eye on the virus outbreak as the death toll jumped past 500.
