U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,743.30 per ounce. There is a lot of profit-taking but the overall upward trend has not changed, said Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures. “If …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases on stronger dollar, dire economic outlook caps losses - April 16, 2020
- Royal Gold: A Good Production Is Not A Free Pass - April 15, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates gains above $1700/oz. - April 15, 2020