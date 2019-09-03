Gold eases on stronger dollar, trade woes limit losses

U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,532.20 an ounce. Gold prices fell on Tuesday on the back of a firmer dollar, but fears of a global economic slowdown fueled by an intensifying U.S.-China trade war …
