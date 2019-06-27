Spot gold fell 0.02% to $1,408.13 per ounce, having briefly dipped below $1,400 earlier in the session. Prices have fallen more than $37 since gold’s six-year high of $1,438.63 on Tuesday. U.S. gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases on U.S.-China trade optimism; holds above $1,400 - June 27, 2019
- Eldorado Gold: Let’s Pause And Think About The Next Move - June 27, 2019
- Gold suffers back-to-back losses, down from a recent trading near a 6-year high - June 27, 2019