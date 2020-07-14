Gold edges above $1,800 per ounce, propped up by virus woes

Gold prices inched up on Tuesday, rising above the $1,800 level, underpinned by concerns over mounting coronavirus cases globally and as many regions reintroduced curbs to restrict the outbreak.
