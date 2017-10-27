Oct 27 (Reuters) – Gold prices inched down on Friday to hit their lowest in nearly three weeks, with the dollar gaining against the euro after the European Central Bank extended its bond-buying programme. Spot gold had dropped 0.1 percent to $1,265.71 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges down as dollar gains vs euro on ECB policy - October 27, 2017
- Gold And Silver On Shaky Ground - October 27, 2017
- Gold Flat in Asia After Fresh Drops - October 27, 2017