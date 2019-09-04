Sept 3 (Reuters) – Gold prices eased on Tuesday on the back of a firmer dollar, but fears of a global economic slowdown fuelled by an intensifying U.S.-China trade war kept prices near multi-year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- India’s August gold imports hit 3-yr low as prices jump to record - September 4, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold steady near six-year high on growing recession fears - September 4, 2019
- Gold edges down on stronger dollar, trade woes limit losses - September 4, 2019