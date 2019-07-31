Gold futures drifted higher Wednesday, heading for a fourth straight gain, ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on interest rates that could set the near-term tone for the precious metal. August gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges higher ahead of Fed decision - July 31, 2019
- Oil Prices Rise Ahead of Likely Fed Rate Cut: 5 Top Picks - July 31, 2019
- Gold holds on track for third monthly gain ahead of Fed decision - July 31, 2019