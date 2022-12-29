Gold prices are set to end the year flat, a surprising performance given persistently high inflation. Looking ahead, some investors think prices of the precious metal will climb due to a potentially less hawkish Fed in 2023. Spot gold rises 0.1% to $1,805. …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
