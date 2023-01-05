Gold prices ticked higher on Thursday, aided by a softer dollar, while market participants braced for U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hovers near mid-June highs after Fed minutes - January 4, 2023
- Gold edges higher as dollar dips ahead of U.S. jobs data - January 4, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls keep sight on $1,865 ahead of US jobs data – Confluence Detector - January 4, 2023