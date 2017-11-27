Nov 27 (Reuters) – Gold prices crept up on Monday as the dollar touched a two-month low versus the euro, but gains were limited despite a retreat in Asian equities led by China. Heavy selling of blue-chip shares dragged China’s stock markets sharply lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as dollar hits 2-month low vs euro - November 27, 2017
- Gold Prices Drift Higher at Start of Busy Week of Fed Speakers - November 27, 2017
- Gold edges higher as dollar hits 2-month low vs euro - November 27, 2017