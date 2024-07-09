Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday after a sharp drop in the previous session, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress and June inflation data to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold pushes higher as market hopes rise for U.S. rate cut - July 10, 2024
- XAU/USD forecast 2024: Analysts bullish on gold prices amid global uncertainties - July 10, 2024
- Gold price today: Gold is up 0.75% from yesterday - July 10, 2024