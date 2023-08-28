0105 GMT — Gold prices edge higher in early Asian trade. However, the precious metal may come under pressure after Fed Chair Jerome Powell remained hawkish at Jackson Hole on Friday, ANZ analysts say …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Edges Higher; Concerns Linger Over Further Fed Hikes - August 27, 2023
- Yaroslava Mahuchikh closes track worlds with a poignant conclusion: Gold for Ukraine - August 27, 2023
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Everyday Beauty Routine Includes This Rose Gold Face Mask That Gives Her ‘Instant Hydration’ - August 27, 2023