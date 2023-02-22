Gold edged higher in early Asian trade. The U.S. dollar will likely remain the main driver of gold prices, CBA said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to struggle near term, looking more attractive toward year-end – Commerzbank - February 22, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors seek direction from U.S. Fed minutes - February 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stills firm at around the high $1830s ahead of the FOMC minutes - February 22, 2023