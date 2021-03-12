Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,724.80 per ounce by 0101 GMT. Prices were up 1.4% for the week so far, their biggest jump since the week ended Jan. 22. U.S. gold futures was steady at $1,723.10. Holdings of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold edges higher; eyes best week in seven as yields, dollar dip
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,724.80 per ounce by 0101 GMT. Prices were up 1.4% for the week so far, their biggest jump since the week ended Jan. 22. U.S. gold futures was steady at $1,723.10. Holdings of …