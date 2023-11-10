0102 GMT — Gold prices edged higher following dovish comments from some Fed officials. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic argued there’s probably no need for more rate increases, ANZ analysts say in a research note. Despite recent hawkish comments …
