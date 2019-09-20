Gold edges higher on soft dollar, heads for first weekly gain in four

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,501.35 per ounce, as of 0142 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,509.2 per ounce. Gold prices inched higher on Friday on a softer dollar and caution about Sino-U.S.
