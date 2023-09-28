Gold edged higher in the early morning Asian session, supported by mild USD weakness, which typically has an inverse correlation with the precious metal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Edges Higher, Supported by Mild USD Weakness - September 27, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains under pressure below $1,900 amid stronger USD, eyes on US data - September 27, 2023
- TSX’s decline since mid-month hits 5.75% as gold slides - September 27, 2023