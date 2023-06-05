Gold prices had started the session lower but moved up as the U.S. dollar steadied following data showing most U.S. businesses grew at a slower pace in May, with the ISM services index falling to a five-month low of 50.3%, from 51.9% in April. The ICE U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats from $1,960 amid sluggish markets - June 5, 2023
- Gold eases as firm dollar counters bets for Fed pause - June 5, 2023
- Gold regains some ground as dollar dips on weak U.S. data - June 5, 2023