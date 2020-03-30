Gold prices edged lower on Monday as a flight to cash to cover losses in equities overshadowed measures by global central banks to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic. Spot gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Levels to Watch Following US Fiscal Stimulus Program - March 30, 2020
- Gold edges lower as investors opt for cash amid deepening virus fears - March 30, 2020
- Gold Retreats After Best Week Since 2008 as Caution Reigns - March 30, 2020