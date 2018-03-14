Gold edges lower on political drama and firming dollar

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by a recovering dollar but supported by safe-haven buying after the sudden dismissal of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The U.S. dollar inched higher against major currencies after slipping following …
