Gold edges lower, seen vulnerable ahead of US inflation data

Gold slipped on Tuesday, pressured by a firmer dollar and concern that U.S. inflation data later in the day will be robust, strengthening the case for more U.S. interest rate hikes. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast the U.S. consumer price index (CPI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Gold: A Return to Mining? - March 13, 2018
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bullish Over $1322.80, Bearish Under $1318.30 - March 13, 2018
- Gold slips as dollar firms ahead of CPI report that could shift Fed rate-hike pace - March 13, 2018