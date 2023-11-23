Gold prices this month are edging towards recovering the higher levels seen at the middle of the year, before prices started to fall post May 2023. On November 22, the gold price closed at $1999.9/oz, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges to $2000/oz and banks hold their breath - November 23, 2023
- Commodity Superfast: Gold and silver prices rose, on MCX gold closed at 61080, silver at 72939. - November 23, 2023
- Gold price per tola decreases Rs650 in Pakistan - November 23, 2023