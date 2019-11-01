Gold prices climbed on Thursday as the U.S. dollar weakened after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year but signalled its rate-cut cycle might be at a pause. By Diptendu …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges up after Fed rate cut weakens dollar - November 1, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on profit booking after strong China factory data - November 1, 2019
- A rested gold bull, hibernating copper bear greet Fed easing - November 1, 2019