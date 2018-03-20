Gold prices inched up on Wednesday as the dollar crept lower. Investors awaited the conclusion of U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meet for clues on faster monetary tightening. Gold prices inched up on Wednesday as the dollar crept lower, while investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges up as dollar dips, investors await rate hike outlook - March 20, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar dips, investors await rate hike outlook - March 20, 2018
- Gold likely to rally if Fed does not follow hawkish instincts – TDS - March 20, 2018