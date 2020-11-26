Gold prices ticked up on Thursday as disappointing U.S. jobs data and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases worldwide cast doubts over a swift economic recovery, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges up as recovery hopes ebb on U.S. jobs data, virus concerns - November 26, 2020
- High gold prices help prop up Yukon mining industry during pandemic - November 26, 2020
- Gold jewellery retail industry expects demand recovery in H2FY21: ICRA - November 26, 2020