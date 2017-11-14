adding gold prices could target $1,350, in the short term. U.S. stock indexes were lower after GE shares plunged for the second straight day and a drop in oil prices hit energy stocks. Worries about Republican tax plans and the economy’s ability to deal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges up from one-week low after US dollar dips - November 14, 2017
- Gold Prices Inch Higher as Bullish Bets Pile Up - November 14, 2017
- Gold makes modest moves, pressured by a rise in PPI, but supported by dollar weakness - November 14, 2017