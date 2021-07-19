Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,812.06 per ounce, as of 0502 GMT, after falling 1% in the previous session. “Covid-driven risk aversion is driving Asian markets today after a weak finish on Wall Street on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD gathers strength for the next leg lower towards $1800 - July 19, 2021
- Gold edges up on Delta virus threat; firm dollar caps gains - July 19, 2021
- Precious Metals Update: Gold Gripping, Economy Tipping - July 19, 2021