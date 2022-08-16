Gold ekes out gains on lower U.S. Treasury yields

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by a dip in U.S. bond yields, although a stronger dollar and concerns over further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve kept gains in check. Spot gold was …
