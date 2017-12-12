Gold ends at a nearly 6-month low ahead of expected Fed rate hike

Gold prices fell Tuesday for a third-straight session, marking their lowest settlement in nearly six months ahead of the Wednesday Federal Reserve decision on interest rates and hints on the course for policy in 2018. Gold futures ended the session lower …
