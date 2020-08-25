Gold futures mark their lowest settlement in about a month Monday, as global equity markets see sharp gains on the back of a potential COVID-19 treatment.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ends at lowest in a month as potential COVID-19 treatment boosts the stock market - August 24, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firmer dollar, equities - August 24, 2020
- Have Insiders Been Buying DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) Shares This Year? - August 24, 2020