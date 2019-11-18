and energy prices are lower, Michael Armbruster, managing partner at Altavest, told MarketWatch. “Those three conditions are more consistent with a risk-off day and a higher gold market.” “The best …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ends higher as Treasury yields and the dollar weaken - November 18, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Recover After Initial Selloff - November 18, 2019
- Biggest gold ETF turns 15. Here are other gold funds to watch - November 18, 2019