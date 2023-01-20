Gold for February delivery rose $4.30, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,928.20 an ounce on Comex, for a weekly rise of 0.3%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Gold ended at a nearly 9-month high and has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ends higher, tallies 5th straight weekly advance - January 20, 2023
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Find Buyers After an Initial Dip - January 20, 2023
- Wonking Out: Give Me That Gold Time Religion - January 20, 2023