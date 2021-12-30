Gold futures on Thursday finish higher, despite firmness in the U.S. dollar and a rally in stocks that took the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA and the S&P 500 SPX to intraday records, as investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Move Moderately Higher After Seeing Early Weakness - December 30, 2021
- Gold ends higher Thursday, as buyers step in as 2021 winds down - December 30, 2021
- Gold Prices Slid in 2021 Amid Dollar Strength, Rising Rates - December 30, 2021