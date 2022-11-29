Gold futures finish higher on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar stabilizes, easing pressure on the dollar-denominated prices for precious metal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ends higher to recoup much of its recent loss as the dollar stabilizes - November 29, 2022
- Gold Price To Hit New Record By End Of 2027, Expert Forecasts - November 29, 2022
- Xbox Games With Gold for December Show That the Offering Is On Life Support - November 29, 2022