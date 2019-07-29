Lower rates and uncertainty about economic health has been a key ingredient for higher prices for precious commodities. Some doubts about a China-U.S. resolution on trade also has factored into gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold ends marginally higher ahead of kickoff of Fed policy gathering
Lower rates and uncertainty about economic health has been a key ingredient for higher prices for precious commodities. Some doubts about a China-U.S. resolution on trade also has factored into gold …