Gold fell sharply Friday and posted its worst week since February, as hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve officials seemed to raise the likelihood for at least one more interest rate hike.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ends the week below $2,000 as Fed officials show support for more rate hikes - April 21, 2023
- 4 Analysts Have This to Say About Barrick Gold - April 21, 2023
- How to benefit from gold investing right now - April 21, 2023