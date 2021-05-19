Australian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight mining and energy sector stocks as commodity prices strengthened. May 18 (Reuters) – Australian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold, energy stocks lift Australia shares higher as commodity prices firm
Australian shares closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in heavyweight mining and energy sector stocks as commodity prices strengthened. May 18 (Reuters) – Australian …