Low rates are a boon to gold, which doesn’t offer interest. “The price action in gold last night was pretty indicative of just the renewed fear — the renewed macro fear and the renewed uncertainty — …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Erases Gains as Trump Ratchets Down China Trade-War Tension - August 26, 2019
- Gold Back From Highs Since April 2013, Trade War, Dollar-Yuan Catalysts - August 26, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold scales over 6-year peak on heightened trade, economic risks - August 26, 2019