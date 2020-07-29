For investors looking for momentum, Invesco DB Gold Fund DGL is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 36.4% from its 52-week low price of $42.50/share. Let’s take a look …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ETF (DGL) Hits a New 52-Week High - July 29, 2020
- Miner Agnico’s quarterly profit boosted by gold price surge - July 29, 2020
- Fed Reaction: Stimulus forever trade, but fiscal policy essential, Oil steady, Gold rally fizzles on - July 29, 2020