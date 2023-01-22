Inflow in gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) plunged by 90% to ₹459 crore in 2022 due to rising prices of yellow metal, increasing interest rate structure coupled with inflationary pressures. This was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ETF inflows slump as prices rise - January 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Show Strength - January 22, 2023
- Gold prices hit new highs recently — who’s in the driving seat? - January 22, 2023