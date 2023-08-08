The pace of outflows from global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) slowed in July, data from the World Gold Council (WGC) shows. Funds backed by physical gold experienced outflows of $2.3 billion last month. This was equivalent to some 34 tonnes, and pushed total holdings down to 3,387 tonnes.
