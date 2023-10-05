MARKET PULSE The SPDR Gold ETF slumped 0.3% toward a seven-month low in afternoon trading Thursday, as declines in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields couldn’t stop the shiny-metal tracker’s slide.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold ETF sinks toward longest losing streak in 15 months, even as dollar and Treasury yields slip - October 5, 2023
- Galiano Gold (GAU) Price Target Increased by 62.57% to 0.92 - October 5, 2023
- Gold Prices Likely to Recover Once Rate Hikes Abate, Analysts Say - October 5, 2023