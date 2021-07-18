In comparison, inflow in the category was much higher at Rs 2,040 crore in the same quarter last year, according to data available with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold ETFs attract Rs 1,328 cr in Jun qtr; inflow to continue in coming months: Experts
In comparison, inflow in the category was much higher at Rs 2,040 crore in the same quarter last year, according to data available with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).