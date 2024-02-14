Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) attracted Rs 657 crore in January, marking a seven-fold jump compared to the previous month, according to Amfi data. Experts believe that the appeal of the precious m …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set for more pain on a daily close below $1,993 - February 14, 2024
- Gold price languishes near two-month low, bears await break below 100-day SMA - February 14, 2024
- Gold, silver price today, February 14, 2024: Precious metals witness dip on MCX - February 14, 2024